2000 police personnel to be deployed for Pipili By-Polls

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2000 police personnel including 3 companies of BSF will be deployed for Pipili by-elections. There are 201 sensitive Polling Stations in the assembly constituency where, there will be deployment of either CPF/ Micro Observer / Web camera or combination of these measures. It was informed in a presser today by the Chief Electoral Officer.

As many as 423 numbers of vehicles to be used by Polling personnel, Police personnel and on Election duty are being deployed.

As per the direction of ECI, all the govt employees like Poling personnel as well as Police personnel and Private persons like drivers/ cameramen etc. have to be fully vaccinated.

Also, Govt of Odisha has declared the poll day (September 30) as holiday for State Govt officers and Magisterial Courts (Executive) located within area of Pipili Assembly Constituency of Puri District in order to enable employees to exercise their franchise.