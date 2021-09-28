Deceased ACF Soumya Ranjan’s father meets Crime Branch ADG, demands fresh investigation

Bhubaneswar: Father of deceased Paralakhemundi Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Abhimanyu Mohapatra met Crime Branch ADG Sanjeeb Panda and demanded a fresh investigation into the mysterious death of the forest official on Tuesday.

“It is been 75 days that my son ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra died but we are yet to get justice. I came here to meet the ADG and demanded a fresh investigation into the case,” Abhimanyu said while speaking to the newsmen after meeting the ADG.

“I want the Parlakhemundi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera to be transferred elsewhere and why Bidyabharti Panda (wife of Soumya Ranjan) is yet to be arrested. A fresh probe into the case should be initiated and Paralakhemundi ACFO Bhaskar Rao, cook Manmath Kumbh, former security guard Ganga Pradhan, driver, gardener, Tehsildar, Gurandi police station OIC Mamata Panda and Paralakhemundi IIC Bibekananda Swain should be brought under the purview of investigation and grilled once again,” he demanded.

“In his reply, the ADG assured to look into the matter,” he added saying we have doubts over the way the investigation is being conducted.

Notably, the ACF had sustained burn injuries at his official quarters in Parlakhemundi on July 11. He succumbed while being treated at a private hospital in Cuttack on the following day.