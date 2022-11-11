20 kids escape unhurt as massive fire breaks out at the Anganwadi Kendra in Mahanga

Cuttack: Twenty kids had a lucky escape when a massive fire broke out at Lalitgiri Anganwadi in Mahanga block of Cuttack on Friday.

The fire broke out in the afternoon . However, the blaze was quickly controlled and no injuries were reported.

Report says, the fire broke out in two kitchen rooms of the Aganwadi when the helper was sitting outside the room and was peeling boiled eggs.

All the items stored in the kitchen were burnt into ashes and the kids were evacuated safely from the house.

The locals doused the blaze. On being informed, the Block Education Officer (BDO) and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

 

