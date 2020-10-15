2 Sisters Jump Into Tel River In Odisha, Go Missing

By KalingaTV Bureau

Titlagarh: In a tragic incident reported today, two sisters have allegedly jumped off the bridge on Tel river near Titlagarh town in Balangir district.

The incident came to light when passersby found two pairs of shoes and a two-wheeler abandoned on the bridge. They immediately alerted the authorities.

According to reports the two girls were sisters belonging to a business family. They belonged to Gudvella.

The search operations were on at the time of filing of this report. It has been almost two hours since the search operations are on.

