2 More COVID19 Deaths Reported In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 17

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two more person have died of COVID19 in Odisha. This was informed  in the State Dashboard Website.

Both the deaths have been reported from Cuttack district of Odisha. On is a 71-year-old male and the other is 53-year-old male. Both of them had diabetes.

It is noteworthy that Ganjam district of Odisha has recorded the highest number of deaths at seven (7) persons. Yesterday also one death has been reported Ganjam Odisha.

