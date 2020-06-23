Bhubaneswar: Two more person have died of COVID19 in Odisha. This was informed in the State Dashboard Website.

Both the deaths have been reported from Cuttack district of Odisha. On is a 71-year-old male and the other is 53-year-old male. Both of them had diabetes.

It is noteworthy that Ganjam district of Odisha has recorded the highest number of deaths at seven (7) persons. Yesterday also one death has been reported Ganjam Odisha.

Find details in the tweet below: