2 minor girls die after falling into septic tank in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident at least two minor girls died on Wednesday after falling into an abandoned septic tank in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Takarada village under Badagada Police limits in Ganjam district.

The two deceased girls have been identified as Basumati Sethi of Siddhapur and Dibya Sethi of Kaliaguda village. Both of them were five year old.

As per reports, the two girls had visited their maternal uncle’s place in Takarada village. Today morning when they were playing, they reportedly accidentally fell into an abandoned septic tank.

Later, their family members searched for them for long hours and then found them. They immediately fished out the two girls and rushed them to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sorada. However, the doctors at the hospital declared them dead.

After getting information Badagada Police reached hospital and seized the two bodies and sent to Bhanjanagar hospital for autopsy.