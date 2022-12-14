No question of setting up benches elsewhere: Supreme Court

New-Delhi/Sambalpur: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday there is no hope for formation of Orissa High Court bench in Sambalpur.

The apex court also said, even if there was some possibility, that is lost now with their conduct.

Earlier today, Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal and Northern Range IGP Deepak Kumar appeared before the Supreme Court via video conferencing in connection with the lawyers’ agitation over the demand for a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court at Sambalpur.

On December 12, the Supreme Court had ordered the Odisha government and the State Police to take stringent action against the protesting lawyers and had asked the Odisha DGP and IGP to appear via video-conference explaining what steps have been taken against the protesting lawyers.

The members of the District Bar Association, Sambalpur had called for a protest named ” Satyagraha” in which the civilians and many other social organisations joined along with them and put forward their long due demand of setting up a permanent high court bench in the district.

The striking lawyers ransacked the court premises by damaging computers, burning effigies of the judges. Later, on watching the videos the Supreme Court had asked the police to take necessary action against the agitating lawyers.

The Bar Council of India (BCI), on Monday, has suspended the licenses of practice of 29 advocates of the District Bar Bar Association, Sambalpur, with immediate effect, for 18 months. The Odisha police have also clamped Sec 144 CrPc near the court.