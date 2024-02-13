2 expensive cars of Archana Nag likely to be confiscated

Bhubaneswar: The latest development in the Archana Nag sextortion case of Odisha is that as many as two expensive cars of Archana Nag are likely to be confiscated. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved to the Court to confiscate the said vehicles.

As per reports, lady blackmailer Archana Nag and her pimp husband Jagabandhu remained present in the ED Court on Tuesday. Today was their date for appearing.

It has been learnt that two vehicles of Archana, a Mahindra Thar and a Ford Aventedor are likely to be confiscated.

Earlier, ED had seized these vehicles while conducting raid regarding money laundering. However, the counsel for Archana has raised objection with the confiscation.

The purchase price of the two vehicles has been shown as Rs 56 lakh. The hearing for the confiscation is completed. The Court’s verdict in this matter is awaited.