+2 Exams Of CHSE Odisha To Start From Tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: +2 exams of CHSE Odisha will start from tomorrow, preparations are almost done in all the exam centers.

This year almost 3,50,800 students are set to appear for the exams.

Students of 1628 junior colleges and schools will appear for the exams.

2243 exam centers have been set up all over Odisha.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all the centers to prevent cheating.

The +2 Science students will appear for Odia language paper tomorrow.

The timings of the exams will be from 10am to 1pm.

The exams will end on the 28th of March.

 

 

 

