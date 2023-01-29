2 elephant tusks found in Similipal, 7 arrested

Baripada: A decaying corpse of an elephant was found in Talabandha range of Similipal on 21 January of this year.

Now, two tusks, presumably from the deceased animal have been seized by the police. Seven people who were involved in the poaching incident have been arrested as well. After arresting the accused persons, police has handed them over to the forest department officials.

It should be noted that the elephant carcass that had been found had the tusks missing.

The elephant’s death had raised questions about the steps taken by the forest officials for the safety of elephants, and other animals, as poaching cases keep increasing day by day.