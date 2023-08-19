Bhubaneswar: The 19th Annual Convocation of KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU), Bhubaneswar was held on 19th August 2023, during which a total of 6638 students were conferred with Bachelor’s, Masters, and PhD degrees. Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha exhorted the young graduates to spread the message of love in society and uphold the true values of justice, equality and fraternity. Drawing a parallel to the charm and fragrance of a flower that continues to smile in the face of adversities and pain, he urged students to discover their innate qualities and utilize them for the betterment of humanity.

The University also conferred Honoris Causa Doctorate Degrees upon three eminent persons: Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) &, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Govt. of India; Mr. Jitendra Kumar Mohanty, Chairman & Managing Director, Swosti Group of Hotels, Bhubaneswar; and Mr. Chander Prakash Gurnani, CEO & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra.

In his presidential address, Shri Ashok Kumar Parija, Chancellor, KIIT DU said that education is the passport to a bright future and KIIT is shaping the bright minds as responsible citizens of his nation. He said that KIIT’s success is “littered with transformational milestones” and credited Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his unwavering commitment and persistent effort to take the university to new heights in the field of education. “His acute emphasis on the quality of higher education is subjected to the standards of international education and is evident in the pedagogy followed by KIIT,” Shri Parija underlined.

Prof. (Dr.) Subrat Kumar Acharya, Pro-Chancellor, KIIT-DU hailed the achievements of the universities and its role in producing talents who have been role models in their respective fields. This young university needs your in a way that this will be an example of great learning and citadel of knowledge.

Presenting the report on the achievements of the University, Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice Chancellor stated that KIIT-DU continued to improve its standing in various national and international rankings of higher education institutions. Now, it is ranked among the top 16 public and private Universities in India as per the NIRF India Rankings of the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India and in the cohort of 601-800 globally by the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023.

On the occasion, medals were awarded to 68 students for their outstanding academic performances. Four students were awarded Founder’s Gold Medals for their outstanding all round and academic performances, while 32 students were awarded Chancellor’s Gold Medals. Prof. J. R. Mohanty, Registrar proposed the word of thanks.

Among others Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS; Umapada Bose, Vice President, R. N. Dash, Secretary; Prof. Saranjit Singh, ProVC, KIIT DU, and Prof. CBK Mohanty, ProVC KIMS were also present.