Cuttack: On Wednesday evening at during Motor Vehicle (MV) checking at OMP Square in Cuttack district a motorcycle without number plate with three persons were detained.

On demand they could not produce any documents in support of the vehicle and on being asked they could not give any satisfactory answer as to the ownership of the vehicle.

On verification it was found that they had stolen the motorcycle from the campus of SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack and had removed the number plate to evade police checking.

They further stated that they both committed theft of several other motorcycles from different places of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

During investigation it is ascertained that the accused persons identified as Pintu alias Abhaya Bahadur and Dipuna alias Deepak Naik have committed theft of several motorcycles from SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack, Bidanasi, Pahala and other different places of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Manua alias Manoj Mallick of Kumarpur, Gurudijhatia, Cuttack and other persons used to dispose off the bikes. They have also kept some stolen motorcycles in their houses for disposal.

During investigation, the stolen motorcycles were seized from the rented houses of all the three above stated persons. All the three will be forwarded to the Court today.

Some other accused persons are absconding and a special team is working to apprehend them.