Bhubaneswar: As many as 17 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

“Regret to inform the demise of seventeen numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals”, informed the Health department.

The district-wise details are as follows:

1. A 75 years old female of Angul district.

2. A 89 years old male of Angul district.

3. A 56 years old male of Angul district.

4. A 38 years old male of Balasore district.

5. A 45 years old male of Boudh district.

6. A 76 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

7. A 58 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

8. A 42 years old male of Dhenkanal district.

9. A 62 years old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10. A 54 years old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

11. A 33 years old male of Kalahandi district.

12. A 55 years old female of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Breast Cancer with Distant Mets.

13. A 61 years old male of Nuapada district.

14. A 48 years old female of Nuapada district.

15. A 63 years old male of Puri district.

16. A 34 years old male of Sundargarh district.

17. A 62 years old male of Sundargarh district.