1602 more diagnosed with covid 19 in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relation (I&PR) Department of Odisha government on Saturday informed that as many as 1602 more people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the last 24 hours in the State.

The I&PR Department in its Twitter handle informed that the total 1602 coronavirus cases have been reported from 29 districts of the State which included 993 and 609 quarantine local contact cases respectively.

With fresh 308 positive cases, Ganjam once again top the list today as well. Ganjam was followed by Khurda (285) and Rayagada (164) districts.

Have a look at the district-wise list of the COVID positive cases reported today:

  1. Angul: 15
  2. Balasore: 29
  3. Bargarh: 13
  4. Bhadrak: 20
  5. Balangir: 38
  6. Boudh: 9
  7. Cuttack: 54
  8. Dhenkanal: 49
  9. Gajapati: 108
  10. Ganjam: 308
  11. Jagatsinghpur: 19
  12. Jajpur: 44
  13. Jharsuguda: 7
  14. Kalahandi: 30
  15. Kandhamal: 45
  16. Kendrapara: 15
  17. Keonjhar: 31
  18. Khurda: 285
  19. Koraput: 46
  20. Malkangiri: 30
  21. Mayurbhanj: 39
  22. Nabarangpur: 9
  23. Nayagarh: 33
  24. Nuapada: 5
  25. Puri: 50
  26. Rayagada: 164
  27. Sambalpur: 39
  28. Sonepur: 6
  29. Sundargarh: 62
