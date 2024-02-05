15 injured as passenger bus turns turtle in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Sambalpur: At least 15 people got injured after a passenger bus overturned in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The accident occurred at National Highway number 55 near Rairakhol of the district.

According to sources, the bus named Shivam was en route from Bhubaneswar to Sambalpur when the accident took place. The incident happened at around 4.40 in the morning. A total of 55 people were on board in the bus.

After receiving information, police and ambulance reached the spot. They rescued the passengers and rushed the injured passengers to Rairakhol hospital. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.