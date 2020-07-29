137 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar; Tally mounts to 2502

137 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar; Tally mounts to 2502

Bhubaneswar: As many as 137 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha on Wednesday, officials said.

Among the fresh positive cases as many as 98 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from quarantine case, while 39 are local contact cases, according to the BMC’s latest update.

As many as 75 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State capital has reached 2502. At least 13 persons have died of the disease while a total of 1216 persons have been cured in the city so far.

The active cases in the city now stand at 1271.