128 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 2735

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 128 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of Covid positive cases in the city to 2735 , officials said on Friday.

According to the BMC’s latest update, the fresh positive cases in the State capital city include 85 quarantine cases and 43 local contact cases. As many as 95 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in last 24 hours.

The active cases in the city now stand at 1285.

 

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” said an official.

