Jharsuguda: Launching a crackdown on the unauthorised sale of cough syrup in the district Police seized huge cache of the drug in this district of Odisha on Saturday.

As many as five members of a cough syrup smuggling gang were nabbed by Jharsuguda Police while 1200 bottles of cough syrup were seized from their possession.

As per reports, the Covid enforcement team of Jharsuguda Police was on duty at Beheramal on Friday when they intercepted a Bolero. There were 7 persons in the vehicle. During search Police seized 10 boxes filled with cough syrups from the vehicle for which the persons could not show any legal documents.

While Police nabbed 5 of them on the spot the rest two managed to flee from the scene.

It has been learnt that the arrested persons are habitual offenders and many cases are pending on their names in different Police stations of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

Notably, drug addicts are using the cough syrup as a viable substitute for liquor due to its sedative content and some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of it to make huge money.