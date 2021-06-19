12 feet long python rescued in Odisha’s Jajpur: Watch

python rescued in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: A python was rescued in Jajpur district of Odisha on Saturday. The reptile was 12 feet long as per the locals who witnessed it. Later, the snake was released into the jungle.

As per reports, the locals spotted the huge python in the Pubuli village under Samia panchayat under Bairi Forest Range of the district today and intimated the Forest officials.

After getting information the forest guard Aswini Kumar Sahu and forest official Rajat Kumar Mohanty reached the village and rescued the python with the help of the villagers.

Later, the forest officials released the snake at a lonely place into the Kapilas jungle.

