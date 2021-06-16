Jajpur: In a shivering incident, a cobra was rescued from a bike on Wednesday in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in Birajapur area.

As per reports, Debendra Kumar Nayak of Rambag in Birajapur area took out his bike to set out for some work. He wiped the seat and when was going to wipe the visor he spotted the tail of a snake. He got frightened and called the snake help line members.

After getting the call, Snake helpline member Pramod Kumar Sahu reached the spot along with Chittaranjan Panda and tried to find the snake. Yet, by then the reptile had hid itself. After much effort they found the snake.

It was a three feet long Cobra. It climbed upto the handle. Pramod used the snake hook and packed the snake into his bag. Later it was released at a lonely place far away from the village.

