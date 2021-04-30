1119 New COVID Positives Including 944 Local Contact Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered a serious matter of concern, as many as 1119 people living under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been diagnosed with COVID positives in the last 24 hours.

What is scary is that out of the total 1119 COVID positive cases reported today, a whopping number of 944 cases are local contacts while the rest 175 are quarantine cases.

With the detection of the fresh cases, the total cases rose to 44415 while the active case stood at 7588.

Likewise, two patients succumbed to COVID 19 in the BMC area taking the toll to 261 while the recovery number rose to 36545 with the recovery of 442 corona patients today.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in BMC area today:

