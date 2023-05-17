Dismembered body of youth found in Odisha’s Bolangir

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a mutilated and decomposed body of a youth was found in Bolangir district of Odisha on Wednesday said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Salepali town of Balangir. Miscreants killed the young man by cutting off his head and threw the body in a locked house.

The police recovered the mutilated body of the deceased from the closed house. The deceased has been identified as Riku Meher. Locals informed the police after a strong smell emanated from the house in Salepally.

The police immediately reached the spot and cordoned off the area and started investigation in the matter. After killing the youth the killer cut off his head.

The act is very gruesome. Even the two legs are separated from the body. The head and legs are cut off and stuffed in a bag. The killer tried to carry the dead body to another place.

The investigation into such a barbaric killing is presently underway. Riku is an auto driver in Pesa. It is said that his mental condition is not good for some years. On the other hand, Rinku’s father is being treated at Burla Hospital for three days because his ill health.

The police is investigating the case from all angles. A number of questions need to be solved. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

