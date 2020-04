1 More Person Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Odisha, Tally Reaches 56

Bhubaneswar: 1 more person has been tested corovavirus positive in Odisha, the health department website said today.

With this new case, the total number rises coronavirus cases reaches 56 with the new case.

It is noteworthy that there are a total of 34 active cases, 18 have been cured while 1 person has died of Covid-19.

Further details are awaited.