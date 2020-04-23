1 More Coronavirus Positive Case Recovers, Total Number Of Recoveries Reach 33 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
834

Bhubaneswar: 1 more coronavirus positive case from Bhubaneswar recovers. Total number of recovered patients in Odisha reaches 33.

The department of Health and Family Welfare has shared the news on their official twitter handle.

They have expressed their delight on the person’s recovery. The paient has recovered completely and has been discharged informed the H & FW Dept.

With this the total recoveries of the State stand at 33.

2 Comments
  1. Dr Sambit Sarangi says

    Please add the notification showing the names of the Doctor and their Phone number as well as their specialisation so that the public is better informed and benefitted.

    Reply
  2. Debasis Nayak says

    No personal information to be shared publicly

    Reply

