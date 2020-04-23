1 More Coronavirus Positive Case Recovers, Total Number Of Recoveries Reach 33 In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: 1 more coronavirus positive case from Bhubaneswar recovers. Total number of recovered patients in Odisha reaches 33.
The department of Health and Family Welfare has shared the news on their official twitter handle.
They have expressed their delight on the person’s recovery. The paient has recovered completely and has been discharged informed the H & FW Dept.
With this the total recoveries of the State stand at 33.
