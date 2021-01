1 Killed In Road Accident In Kandhamal District Of Odisha

Kandhamal: In an unfortunate incident, a man was killed in a bike accident near Madangi village under Kotgarh police limits in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Singh Majhi of Mankadakhadi village of the district.

According to reports, Majhi was returning from the grocery shop when he lost balance. The bike hit a tree and he took his last breath on the spot.

On being informed, the Kotgarh police immediately arrived at the spot and recovered the body.