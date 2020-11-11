Sambalpur: Atleast two killed and three others sustained critical injuries after some unidentified miscreants attacked them at Central line area of Burla in Sambalpur last night.

Sources said, more than four unknown miscreants came in a car and attacked Bulu Bisoi and his family members with sharp weapons like sword,dagger and iron rod.

Following which Bulu succumbed to injuries at the spot, while others members of the family sustained critical injuries.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to VIMSAR in Burla, where Bulu’s brother Muna Bisoi died while undergoing treatment.

Later, the Burla police have detained four persons in this connection and have launched an investigation. Police suspects the reason behind the attack was a fallout of past enmity.