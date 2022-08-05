1 Injured As Town Bus Dashes Him In Capital of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An accident has taken place in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha in the morning hours on Friday.

According to reports, a town bus has dashed against a man and injured him in Raghunathpur area of Bhubaneswar.

The details of the injured person is yet to be ascertained.

The irate locals have staged a protest and road blockade. For a short while, the traffic on the way to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar faced a jam.

However, the local police immediately reached the spot. They placated the angry locals and normalcy was restored.