1 Injured As Town Bus Dashes Him In Capital of Odisha

By WCE 2
town bus dashes man

Bhubaneswar: An accident has taken place in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha in the morning hours on Friday.

According to reports, a town bus has dashed against a man and injured him in Raghunathpur area of Bhubaneswar.

The details of the injured person is yet to be ascertained.

The irate locals have staged a protest and road blockade. For a short while, the traffic on the way to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar faced a jam.

However, the local police immediately reached the spot. They placated the angry locals and normalcy was restored.

You might also like
State

Cylinder Bursts In Roadside Stall In Odisha, Property Worth Crores Burnt Down

State

Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha Reports Slight Dip In Covid Cases At 836 Positives

Business

Gold rate in India increases by Rs 470 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.