1 dead, 2 injured due to head-on collision of two-wheelers in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Sambalpur: One person died while two others were critically injured following a head-on collision between two two-wheelers in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The incident has come to the fore from Helei village under Charmal police limit at Redhakhol.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Aadikandh Pradhan along with his wife Sherendri Pradhan were returning home from Redhakhol on scooty when they collided with a bike coming from opposite direct. Following the accident, Aadikandh, Sherendri and the man on bike, identified as Sangram Panda were critically injured.

The three were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. However, they were later shifted to VIMSAR hospital in Burla as their health deteriorated. Meanwhile, Aadikandh Pradhan succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

After receiving information about the incident, police have reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.