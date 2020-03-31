1.5 lakh Odias stranded in other states due to lockdown

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: At least one and half lakh people from Odisha have been stranded in other states due to nationwide lock down that has been imposed to contain the deadly coronavirus. Odisha General Administration Principal Secretary Sanjeev Chopra has provided latest information in this context.

As per Chopra’s information, so far Odisha state govt has been successful to contact about 40,000 people out of the 1.5 lakh people stranded in other states.

So far the control room has received 5,200 calls in this respect.

Stress has been given to trace out places where more than hundred people have been stranded. 23 such groups have been identified and contacted.

Maximum numbers of Odisha people have been trapped in Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai.

