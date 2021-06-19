WTC Final Day 2: India manages 120 runs at the loss of 3 wickets till the end of Session 2

By WCE 4
India scores 120 runs in day 2 session 2
Image Credit: IANS

Southampton: India were 120 for three after 55.3 overs on the second day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here at the Hampshire Bowl on Saturday.

Openers Rohit Sharma (34 off 68 balls) and Shubman Gill (28 off 64 balls) made a solid start, helping India reach 62 without loss in 20 overs as New Zealand bowlers struggled for the ideal line.

But then Kyle Jamieson provided the breakthrough on the first ball of his sixth over, having Sharma caught at third slip.

Related News

MS Dhoni Interviews Himself From 2005, Watch Viral Video…

Indian Captain Virat Kohli Spotted With Wife Anushka And…

Gill followed over four overs later, nicking one from left-armer Neil Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Cheteshwar Pujara could only manage to score 8 runs before being trapped in front of wickets by an in-swinger by Trent Boult.

The first day was washed out. New Zealand won the toss on the second day and elected to bowl.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Sports

Milkha Singh to be cremated with state honours at 5pm in Chandigarh

Nation

Milkha Singh: A glimpse into the stupendous athletics career of the ‘Flying…

Sports

Former Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh Succumbs To Covid-19

Sports

ICC WTC final: Rain washes out first session of play between India and New Zealand

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.