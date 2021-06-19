WTC Final Day 2: India manages 120 runs at the loss of 3 wickets till the end of Session 2

Southampton: India were 120 for three after 55.3 overs on the second day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here at the Hampshire Bowl on Saturday.

Openers Rohit Sharma (34 off 68 balls) and Shubman Gill (28 off 64 balls) made a solid start, helping India reach 62 without loss in 20 overs as New Zealand bowlers struggled for the ideal line.

But then Kyle Jamieson provided the breakthrough on the first ball of his sixth over, having Sharma caught at third slip.

Gill followed over four overs later, nicking one from left-armer Neil Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Cheteshwar Pujara could only manage to score 8 runs before being trapped in front of wickets by an in-swinger by Trent Boult.

The first day was washed out. New Zealand won the toss on the second day and elected to bowl.

(With inputs from IANS)