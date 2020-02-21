Sydney : India thrashed four-time champions Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women’s T20 World Cup the Sydney Showground Stadium here on Friday.

Put into bat, India scored 132 for four in their stipulated 20 overs, riding on Shafali Verma’s 15-ball 29 and an unbeaten 46-ball 49 from Deepti Sharma.

Chasing the victory target, Australia were all out for just 115, thanks to a brilliant spell of wrist spin from Poonam Yadav (4/19) and pacer Shikha Pandey (3/14) .

The Harmanpreet Kaur led side will next take on Bangladesh on February 24 at Perth.

Brief Score:

India: 132 for 4 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 49*, Shafali 29; Jess Jonaseen 2/24).

Australia: 115 in 19.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 51; Poonam Yadav 4/19).