Was eight years old when I met Sachin Sir, reveals Shaw

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has once again spoken about his admiration for cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and revealed how the latter has been helping him since a very young age.

Shaw expressed his happiness for getting help, both on and off the field, from Tendulkar — one of the greatest batsmen ever to grace the game.

Shaw’s rise has been meteoric as he achieved the unique feat of scoring centuries on his Ranji Trophy debut, Duleep Trophy debut and also Test debut where he crossed the three-figure mark against West Indies in Rajkot.

Shaw hailed the influence on the ‘Master Blaster’, who according to the youngster’s own admission, has always been there for him whenever he has found himself going through rough times.

“I was eight years old when I met Sachin Sir and since that time, he is my mentor and I have learnt a lot of things from him… from on the field what you have to do to off the field… discipline and everything,” Shaw said during an Instagram live chat with Indian Oil on Sunday.

“Now also whenever I go for practice, if Sachin Sir is there to watch me, he will talk, not much technically but mentally more so it’s been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin Sir and lot of coaches,” the 20-year-old added.

Shaw has so far played four Tests and three ODIs for India in which he has scored 335 and 84 runs respectively.