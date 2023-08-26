Virender Sehwag backs Rohit Sharma to lead run-scoring charts in ICC World Cup 2023

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has tipped Rohit Sharma to once again exhibit his batting prowess in the World Cup, aiming to finish as the highest run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Sehwag’s endorsement comes on the heels of Sharma’s impressive track record, particularly during the 2019 World Cup where he clinched the top spot on the run charts, amassing 648 runs from 9 matches at an impressive average of 81.

Sharma’s consistent form this year, across all formats of the game, has further fueled Sehwag’s prediction. In 16 matches played this year, Sharma has accumulated 923 runs at an average of 48.57. These statistics, coupled with his remarkable performance in past World Cups, have prompted several cricket experts, including Aakash Chopra, to predict a remarkable World Cup for Sharma this year.

Sehwag’s statement to the International Cricket Council (ICC) highlighted his belief that the Indian openers will thrive in the home conditions during the tournament, and among them, he particularly singled out Rohit Sharma. Sehwag noted Sharma’s characteristic surge in energy and performance during World Cup events, a trait that has set him apart on the grand stage.

Furthermore, Sehwag acknowledged Sharma’s role as the captain of the Indian team, emphasizing that his leadership responsibilities could potentially elevate his performance to even greater heights. Sehwag expressed his conviction that Sharma’s contributions would make a significant difference for the Indian side throughout the tournament.

“I think lots of openers because India has a good wicket, so openers will get more opportunities. I think if I want to pick one, I think Rohit Sharma. There are a couple of names, but I know I’m Indian and I should pick Indian, so Rohit Sharma,” Sehwag remarked confidently.

He went on to add, “I’ll pick Rohit Sharma, because when World Cups come, his energy level, his performance goes up. So I’m sure that and this time he’s a captain also. So I’m sure that he will make a difference and he will get a lot of runs.”

As cricket enthusiasts and fans eagerly anticipate the commencement of the ODI World Cup 2023, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, who now carries the expectations and endorsements of cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, to shine on the global stage once again.