Virat Kohli is the fittest cricketer around, says Rohit Sharma

Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma praised the work ethics of his predecessor Virat Kohli, saying the former India captain is so conscious of his fitness that he has never been to the National Cricket Association (NCA) to use the services of experts there.

Kohli is one of the fittest players currently in World cricket and Rohit Sharma acknowledged that fact during the first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here. With Kohli pulling out of the first two Tests citing personal reasons, India succumbed to a 28-run defeat to England, despite taking a 190 runs first innings lead.

In a conversation with veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik during India’s Test series against England, the Indian skipper said he wants youngsters to take inspiration from Kohli.

“Virat Kohli has never been to NCA in his entire career. I would say that all the younger players should look up to the passion that he has. Leave alone how he plays the cover drive, flick, cut but first things first you have to understand what is the quality of the players that makes him where he is today,” Rohit told Karthik on JioCinema.

Kohli had joined the Indian team in Hyderabad ahead of the first Test but did not participate in an optional training session on Monday before pulling out of the first two Tests after discussing the issue with Rohit and the team management.

“I have watched Kohli enough. He can easily be satisfied with what he has achieved. He can say that I will take it easy in these 2-3 series, I will come later, but he is always there for the team. That mindset of being hungry and not complacent cannot be taught. You have to learn that by looking at the others. It has to come from within. I cannot teach you that,” Rohit added.

(IANS)