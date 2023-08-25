Urvashi Rautela makes history by unveiling Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy in Paris

Renowned Bollywood actress and beauty queen Urvashi Rautela achieved an incredible milestone by becoming the first actress to unveil the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. The dazzling ceremony took place against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Overflowing with joy, Urvashi shared a photo featuring the coveted trophy, expressing her delight at being the first actor to reveal the ICC World Cup Trophy in France. She took to her social media platforms to share this momentous occasion with her fans, posting a stunning picture of herself wearing a beautiful beige, shimmering body-hugging dress while posing alongside the World Cup Trophy. Her enchanting smile and confident demeanour added to the charm of the pictures she shared on her social media.

Accompanying the image, Urvashi wrote, “FIRST ACTOR TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH & UNVEIL “CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 TROPHY” AT THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS, FRANCE #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to commence on October 5 in India. The inaugural match will feature England and New Zealand and will take place in Ahemdabad. The grand finale is set for November 19 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahemdabad. Eight teams, including India, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh, have already secured their spots in this prestigious tournament.