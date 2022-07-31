Top Indian surfers vie for national champion crown as SFI announces two new surfing championships

Chennai: The Surfing Federation of India announced two new national championships, the Mahabs Point Break Challenge scheduled to be held here from August 1-2, and the much-awaited 8th edition of the Covelong Classic Surf from August 5 to 7.

The two events will add to a host of surfing competitions hosted by the SFI this year post a pandemic-induced break. Over 100 Top Indian Surfers along with a few international surfers from Sri Lanka & Maldives are also expected to add some more challenges for the Indian surfers in the competition.

The two-day Mahabs Point Break Challenge will be witness to a national surfing & SUP championship. Top surfers including Kishore Kumar, Ramesh Budhial, Sugar Banarse, and Paddlers like Sekar Patchai will be seen in action.

Immediately post the Mahabs Point Break Challenge, the surfers will move to Kovalam Beach, the host to the 8th edition of the much-awaited Covelong Classic Surf, Music & Fitness Festival from 5-7 August 2022. The three-day surf, music & fitness festival marks its return after a pandemic-induced break and will see top Indian & International surfers vie for top honours in the surfing competition. The Covelong Classic Surf Championship is organized by ‘Surf Turf India and is sanctioned by SFI.

Both the competitions will see top national & international surfers in action aiming for the top spot under seven categories viz; Novice (U12); Groms (U16); Juniors (17-22 years); Seniors (23-30 years); Masters (31 years and above); Women (all ages); Open Category (Foreign Nationals).

“I am delighted that 2022 has been a smooth year so far for the surfing community. The last two years have been challenging, but the future looks better for us now. Our primary objective is to create more competitions for our young surfers, who can then be nurtured to participate in international events in the near future with the aim to be ready with a team to possibly represent India at the LA Olympics 2028.

“I am looking forward to the Mahabs Point Break Challenge and the Covelong Classic Surf, Music & Fitness Festival and I am confident that this year like the other competitions the field will not only be competitive but a lot of fun as well,” said Arun Vasu, President, Surfing Federation of India.

Ram Mohan Paranjpe, Vice-President, the Surfing Federation of India said, “As a sport, surfing has seen tremendous growth over the last few years. The number of youngsters coming forward to take up surfing is just overwhelming to see. Given that surfing has now found a spot in the Olympics, we as the national federation for the sport do not want to leave any stone unturned.

“Looking at the quality of surfers that we have produced over the years, I am sure it’s not long before we will have a roster of surfers knocking on top glories in the international scene. I am very confident of an extremely competitive field this year as well at the Mahabs Point Break Challenge and Covelong Classic Surf, Music & Fitness Festival 2022.”