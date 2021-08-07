Tokyo Olympics: Narrow miss for Aditi Ashok, finishes fourth

By IANS
Tokyo: There was heartbreak for Indian golfer Aditi Ashok as she narrowly missed the bronze medal in the women’s individual strokeplay competition at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing fourth with an aggregate score of 15-under 269 on Saturday.

Aditi, who was placed second going into Saturday’s fourth and final round, shot a three-under 68 on a weather-affected day which otherwise was historic for the Indian golfer as she attracted a lot of attention as she had finished 41st in the Rio Olympics five years ago.

Nelly Korda of the United States, the world’s top woman golfer, claimed the gold medal with a score of 17-under 267 while Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealand’s KO Lydia shared the second spot, a stroke behind at 268.

