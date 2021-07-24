Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu creates history, wins silver in Weightlifting Women’s 49kg category

Tokyo: Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a Silver and became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday.

The 26-year old began with two good lifts in the snatch before a brilliant first lift and settles for Silver Medal. The Gold medal went to China’s Hou Zhihui.

This is the first time India have won a medal on the opening day of the Olympic Games. This was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in 20 years.