New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in August. On Thursday, the Sri Lanka cricket board had already announced that the proposed limited-overs series against India in June was postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI in a release said: “The Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19. Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020.

“As stated in the earlier press release issued on May 17, the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors.

“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the central and state governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

“The office-bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the government of India and the board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued. The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation.”

Team India’s last international assignment was against South Africa which was called off mid-way following the outbreak of novel coronavirus.