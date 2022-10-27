T20 World Cup 2022: India to face Netherlands today in Sydney

Sydney: The Indian cricket team will play it’s first match for T-20 World Cup against the Netherlands today in Sydney. The match will be held in Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:30 pm(IST) in the afternoon.

On October 23, India won the first match against Pakistan. The winning was highly anticipated and was worth watching for all the spectators around the globe.

Currently, India is in Group 2 table with two points and has placed in second position after defeating Pakistan.

The Netherlands lost to Bangladesh in their first Super 12 game on October 24.

Earlier, India and the Netherlands have played two ODIs and the men in blue have won the two matches. But India has never played T20 match with the Netherlands. This match will be the first T20 match that both the team will play with other.

As per reports, the biggest concern for the Indian team as they get ready to face Netherlands in the second Group 2 game will be the weather in Sydney. Yesterday, rain interrupted Ireland-England match in which Ireland won by DLS method. It was impossible to continue the match for which England team could not played twenty overs.

Two matches have been scheduled today in Sydney Cricket Ground. At first, Bangladesh will face South Africa while India will face the Netherlands.