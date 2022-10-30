T20 World Cup 2022: India to face against South Africa today in Perth

Perth: India Cricket team will take on South Africa Cricket team today at Perth Stadium in Australia. The match will begin at 4:30 pm according to Indian Standard Time.

The Perth Stadium which now is known as Optus Stadium will host two matches. Today Pakistan will face Netherlands in the same field. Till now Pakistan has played two matches and has lost all of them. Similarly, Netherlands has lost all the matches played till now.

India and South Africa have won all the matches. Hence, it will be a terrific battle between two strongest team of Group B.

Many matches got interrupted because of rain. It is expected that the weather will remain clear at night but it will remain cloudy in the morning.

India and South Africa will play for a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The match will be live streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar and on the Star Sports Network.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen.