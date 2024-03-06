Suryakumar Yadav returns to field for the first time after surgery ahead of IPL 2024

After taking break for a couple of months, Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has finally returned to his sport. The Mumbai Indians batter has returned to field for the first time since his surgery back in January 2024.

SKY took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of his practice on IG Stories. In the video, he was seen batting in the nets ahead of IPL 2024.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Yadav has remained out of the field since the India vs South Africa T20I series. After which, he missed the T20I series against Afghanistan owing to an ankle injury sustained during the earlier game against South Africa in Johannesburg on December 14, 2024. His fitness was further complicated after he discovered a sports hernia. As a result of which, Yadav was ruled out of the action until 2024 February.

Suryakumar Yadav had to undergo a Hernia surgery in Munich, Germany. With this, he was sidelined from domestic cricket, Ranji Trophy. Earlier, speculations had risen about his availability for upcoming T20 World Cup. Yadav has managed to maintain good numbers in T20I matches. In his last two T20 matches against South Africa, Yadav secured a fifty and a hundred.

Since his debut in T20I format in the year 2021, he has played about 60 matches. In which, he has clinched 2141 runs. He also holds four hundreds and 17 fifties to his name.

Meanwhile, Surya Kumar Yadav return to the nets can prove to be a major motivation for the Mumbai Indians.

In other news, Mumbai Indians names Hardik Pandya as their captain for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), replacing Rohit Sharma.