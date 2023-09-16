Suresh Raina speaks for team India’s need for strong bowling lineup to defend totals in World Cup

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer and a vital member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning team, Suresh Raina, has underscored the necessity for a potent bowling lineup for Team India as they prepare for the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the ICC Men’s World Cup. Raina emphasized the importance of being able to defend any total, urging the Indian team to prioritize a robust bowling strategy.

The remarks were made ahead of a crucial three-game 50-over series between India and Australia, set to take place in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot on September 22, 24, and 27 respectively.

Raina pinpointed the specific challenges posed by the playing grounds, especially citing the relatively small size of the Indore ground and the flat track at Rajkot. He predicted that even scores of 340-350 could be chaseable in these conditions, underscoring the imperative for a formidable bowling lineup to secure victories in the World Cup.

Expressing his insights on key players, Raina highlighted Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami as crucial assets with the ball, emphasizing their potential impact. He also acknowledged the significance of Ravindra Jadeja, particularly in dealing with Australia’s left-handed batters.

Raina shared his predictions for standout performers, expecting Rohit Sharma to amass the most runs in the series and identifying Josh Hazlewood as Australia’s prime bowling talent. For the Indian side, Raina envisioned either Mohammed Shami or Kuldeep Yadav making significant contributions in the wickets column.

Raina stressed the criticality of the series against Australia, viewing it as an opportunity for players to prove their mettle and demonstrate their ability to rise to challenges during tough encounters.