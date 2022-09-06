Suresh Raina retires from IPL and all formats of cricket

Indian international cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Albeit being an integral part of four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the left-handed batter went unsold in the auction earlier in 2022.

Suresh was a part of the 2011 World Cup winning side and has contributed a permanent fixture in the Indian team for many years. He has represented India in all three formats of the game, but his performance to white-ball cricket highlighted the most.

The batter scored 5615 runs at an average of 35.31 with his highest score being 116 not out in as many as 226 ODI matches that he played for the nation. Suresh has played about 78 matches and scored 1065 runs in T20Is as well. He was also the first Indian player to score a century in the shortest format of the game.