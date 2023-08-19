Surat based businessman to gift diamond studded bat to Virat Kohli

Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s popularity has once again been highlighted by a unique display of admiration. In recent news, a Surat based businessman has decided to convey his admiration for the cricketer by presenting him with a diamond bat.

Reportedly, the crafting of this 1.04-carat diamond studded bat for Virat Kohli took almost a month of hard work. The exquisite bat is worth around Rs 10 lakh and its width measures between 5 mm to 15 mm.

Utpal Mistry, Diamond technology expert and Director of Lexus Softmac Company in Surat was overseeing the preparation of the bad. The diamond bat for Virat Kohli has now been submitted for certification.

In a statement, Mistry said that distinguishing between a lab-grown diamond and a natural diamond without proper machinery is next to impossible. He said that measure were taken to retain the authenticity of the natural diamond. This was done as per the donor’s special request.

Virat Kohli’s journey to stardom has been propelled by his exceptional skills, dedication, and hard work. His on field talent and strategic leadership have rightfully earned him the fandom.

Even beyond the cricket grounds, Kohi’s persona off the field has made him everyone’s favorite. His humility and energy, combined with his warm interactions with fans have made him a much loved figure. Recently, he was even spotted clicking pictured with his fans during the India Vs. West Indies Test Series.