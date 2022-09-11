Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win Asia Cup 2022 trophy

Dubai: Sri Lanka (170/6) beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win the Asia Cup 2022 trophy at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE today.

This is the sixth time that Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup. It had won the trophy earlier in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014.

This is the first instance of Sri Lanka winning five consecutive T20Is since April 2014, the last such sequence included matches from their title-winning World Cup campaign in Bangladesh in 2014.

Invited to bat first, Sri Lanka with an impressive fighting fifty by Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71 not out off 45) and an attacking knock by Wanindu Hasaranga (36 off 21) scored 170/6 in 20 overs.

However, chasing the target Pakistan lost all the wickets with just 147 runs.

Here are the Playing XI of both the teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain