Sri Lanka announce squad for one-off Afghanistan Test; pick 3 uncapped players

Colombo: Sri Lanka have announced a 16-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled from February 2 to 6 at the Colombo SSC, with three uncapped players.

The newly named Test skipper Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the side with Kusal Mendis as his deputy.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lahiru Udara, fast bowlers Chamika Gunasekara and Milan Rathnayake are the three uncapped players picked for the one-off clash. The squad also features a host of experienced names in Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, and Dinesh Chandimal.

Lakshitha Mansinghe, Praveen Jayawickrama, and Pathum Nissanka, who were the part of previous Test series against Pakistan last year, have been dropped.

Sri Lanka will host Afghanistan for a multi-format tour, starting from February 2, which includes three ODIs and as many T20Is, followed the one-off Test.

This will be the first ever Test match featuring these two teams.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Udara, Chamika Gunasekara, Milan Rathnayake