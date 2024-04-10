Six suspects arrested in killing of South African footballer Luke Fleurs: Report

Johannesburg: Six suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of South African footballer Luke Fleurs who was shot in the chest when his car was hijacked here last week, said a report.

According to IOL.co.za, the suspects were arrested in Soweto in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fleurs’ vehicle was recovered on Monday. The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday, charged with murder and hijacking.

“Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing,” Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni told IOL.co.za.

The 24-year-old former junior international was a player for Kaizer Chiefs, the most popular team in South Africa, was shot in the chest at a petrol station last Wednesday and the assailants drove off in his vehicle.

Center back Fleurs was picked in the squad for South Africa’s 2021 World Cup qualifying match against Ethiopia. He also played in the national team’s Olympic campaign in Tokyo.