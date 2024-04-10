‘I’m 82, I’m here for Dhoni’: Woman’s tribute to MS Dhoni wins heart

Former Indian captain and start cricketer Mahindra Singh Dhoni is one among the most respected and loved cricket player of the world. Also known as ‘Captain Cool’, he has a different fan base. Meanwhile, a post of an 82-year-old woman’s tribute to the cricketer went viral on the internet and is winning hearts.

The woman identified as Janaki Paati is a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni. She recently attended the match of Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a heartwarming message with her. She via the video informed that she had been following his career since his 2004 debut and that he had given her so much happiness over the years.

Janaki Paati talked about how she views watching Dhoni play as the greatest self-care ritual, recalling the happiness she experienced when she watched cricket great Sachin Tendulkar perform in the caption that accompanies the Instagram post.

The woman took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she is seen getting ready to watch the IPL match and later cheering for the player and enjoying the match in the stadium. She is also seen holding a poster that reads, “I’m 82. I’m here for Dhoni.”

The video is loved by many users. The clip has garnered millions of views and over 1.3 lakh Instagram users have liked the visuals.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

In the caption she also wrote, “Dear @mahi7781 – This is from an 82-year-old. Your constant fan, your biggest cheerleader. As a busy working woman in my mid-forties, I was often exhausted, tired, and completely drained from managing work, the children, and the entire household.”

Reacting to the video, one person said, “Thala should invite her for a coffee.” Meanwhile, another person commented, “My grandfather also the fan of dhoni now his age is 83.” A third user wrote, “Real fan moment.”