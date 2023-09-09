Shoaib Akhtar warns India ahead of India-Pakistan Clash in Asia Cup 2023

Colombo: As the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 approaches, former Pakistani cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar landed in Colombo and shared crucial updates with fans. Akhtar’s arrival brought a ray of hope to the cricket enthusiasts who were worried about the unpredictable weather that has plagued the tournament.

The previous encounter between these cricket giants had been washed out due to rain, and with more than 70 percent rain predicted for September 10 in Colombo, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) wisely kept a reserve day for the match.

Akhtar, arriving in Colombo on Saturday, took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to address the anxious cricket followers. In a video message, he provided his initial impressions of Colombo and delivered a warning to the Indian batting lineup.

“Landing in Colombo after, God knows, how many years. But good to be back here. Great country and great people. And Weather… it looks fine! ‘Bach ke rehna Pakistan se’ (Beware of Pakistan)…,” said Akhtar with a big smile on his face, instilling confidence in Pakistani fans and adding intrigue to the upcoming match.

The India-Pakistan encounter is the only Super Four game in the Asia Cup 2023 to have a reserve day, highlighting the significance of this rivalry. The ACC has also advised spectators to retain their tickets in case the reserve day is needed.

In an official statement, the ACC clarified, “A reserve day has been incorporated for the Super 4 match between India vs. Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play during the India vs. Pakistan game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended. In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day.”

Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await this high-stakes clash, hoping for a thrilling contest and clear skies in Colombo on September 10.